Christmas cactus passes from owner to owner over century
A central Illinois man who took care of a Christmas cactus for nearly 70 years says the plant is probably close to 120 years old. Paul Van Hook of Bloomington is 84 years old himself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on...
|1 hr
|Juicez1596
|2
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Dec 23
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Dec 23
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Dec 23
|panties9688
|4
|Not A Real Governor
|Dec 22
|He Loves the Corr...
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Dec 22
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois
|Dec 22
|TheRealTomRose
|1
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC