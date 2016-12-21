Christmas cactus passes from owner to...

Christmas cactus passes from owner to owner over century

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Daily Herald

A central Illinois man who took care of a Christmas cactus for nearly 70 years says the plant is probably close to 120 years old. Paul Van Hook of Bloomington is 84 years old himself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... 1 hr Juicez1596 2
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Dec 23 Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Dec 23 tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Dec 23 panties9688 4
Not A Real Governor Dec 22 He Loves the Corr... 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois Dec 22 TheRealTomRose 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,624

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC