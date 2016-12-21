Century-old Illinois church set to be...

Century-old Illinois church set to be demolished next month

9 hrs ago

The declining condition of First Christian Church in Princeton led its Disciples of Christ congregation to look for a new home rather than undertake expensive repairs. Parishioner Pat Hodge tells the News Tribune the building was "starting to lean a little bit to the south."

Chicago, IL

