Billy Murray opens second Caddyshack themed bar

The Hollywood legend is planning to build a pub in Chicago in the US based on the movie in which he played teenager Danny Noonan, who works as a caddie at the fictional Bushwood County Club. The 66-year-old star has teamed up with his five brothers - comprising of Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel - on the venture and they've nabbed a "verbal agreement" for an 11,000 square foot space inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the village of Rosemont to house the bar, according to the Daily Herald newspaper.

