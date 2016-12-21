Billy Murray opens second Caddyshack themed bar
The Hollywood legend is planning to build a pub in Chicago in the US based on the movie in which he played teenager Danny Noonan, who works as a caddie at the fictional Bushwood County Club. The 66-year-old star has teamed up with his five brothers - comprising of Brian, John, Ed, Andy and Joel - on the venture and they've nabbed a "verbal agreement" for an 11,000 square foot space inside the Crowne Plaza Hotel in the village of Rosemont to house the bar, according to the Daily Herald newspaper.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Anniston Star.
Add your comments below
Illinois Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10)
|Fri
|Big Rip Off
|205
|Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ...
|Fri
|tomin cali
|5
|Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re...
|Fri
|panties9688
|4
|Not A Real Governor
|Thu
|He Loves the Corr...
|1
|AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Fake Governor
|7,580
|Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois
|Dec 22
|TheRealTomRose
|1
|Former Illinois Gov Blagojevich again appeals p...
|Dec 21
|Card Carrying Zio...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Illinois Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC