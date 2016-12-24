Bath Salt Prohibition Act hopes to curb synthetic drug use
December 24 - Lawmakers hope their new law on synthetic drugs will finally stamp out a highly addictive problem for Illinois. The Bath Salt Prohibition Act defines the type of synthetic drugs that are contained in what's commonly known as bath salts and outlaws their selling in Illinois.
