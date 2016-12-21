Bar manager and girlfriend arrested during meth investigation

Members of the Macon County Sheriff's Office, Decatur Street Crimes Unit and the Illinois Department of Revenue Liquor Control Commission were conducting a liquor compliance check at Bottoms Up Bar on December 22 when the incident happened. Authorities say they informed a bartender they were there for a liquor license inspection, when the bar manager 31-year-old Jesse Kater, who was in the bar office, attempted to slam the door on an officer.

