As Obama accomplished policy goals, h...

As Obama accomplished policy goals, his party floundered

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: The Honolulu Advertiser

In this July 27, 2004, file photo, Barack Obama, then-candidate for the Senate from Illinois, speaks to delegates during the Democratic National Convention at the FleetCenter in Boston. WASHINGTON>> In boasting about his tenure in the White House, President Barack Obama often cites numbers like these: 15 million new jobs, a 4.9 percent unemployment rate and 74 months of consecutive job growth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Honolulu Advertiser.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Illinois Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Imprisoned Blagojevich awaits Obama decision on... 1 hr Juicez1596 2
Illinois lottery scam? (Feb '10) Dec 23 Big Rip Off 205
News Disgraced ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich ... Dec 23 tomin cali 5
News Health groups urge Rauner to fight Obamacare re... Dec 23 panties9688 4
Not A Real Governor Dec 22 He Loves the Corr... 1
News AP Exclusive: Union members appointed after $10... (Mar '08) Dec 22 Fake Governor 7,580
Mandatory SAT for High School Juniors in Illinois Dec 22 TheRealTomRose 1
See all Illinois Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Illinois Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,350 • Total comments across all topics: 277,334,616

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC