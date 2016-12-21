Amazon opening two more fulfilment centres in Illinois
Amazon is opening two fulfilment centres in Aurora, Illinois, which will create more than 1,000 full time jobs. The world's biggest online retailer already manages fulfilment centres in Edwardsville, Joliet and Romeoville, all in Illinois with another centre under construction in Monee.
