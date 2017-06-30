Pair of I-84 Projects in Idaho's Jerome County Will Slow Traffic This Summer
Drivers can expect drive times along Interstate 84 through eastern Jerome County to be slow for the remainder of the summer due to two projects to rehabilitate and extend the life of the driving surface. For much of the distance between milepost 181 and 201, traffic is reduced to one lane in each direction as traffic will shift between each side of the interstate.
