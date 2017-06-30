'Mom-in' presses Crapo on families' c...

'Mom-in' presses Crapo on families' concerns over GOP health care bill

6 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

A "mom-in" at Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo's Boise office on Thursday featured moms and kids, milk and cookies, personal health care stories, and urging for the senator to oppose the Senate GOP health care bill. Moms with young children packed Idaho Sen. Mike Crapo's Boise office on Thursday, sharing their health care stories along with milk and cookies and urging Crapo to oppose the GOP health care bill now under consideration in the Senate.

