Little-known Idaho Democrat steps forward in 1st CD race

So, who is that little-known Democrat who filed back in March to run for Idaho's 1st District congressional seat? After many weeks of trying to reach him, I received a call from Michael William Smith of Post Falls last week, and he filled me in. He's a veteran of both the Army and the Marines who served for 14 years, including deployments to Qatar, Iraq and Afghanistan.

