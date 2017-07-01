Law Allowing Concealed Firearms With No Permit a Year Old
Exactly one year after it went into effect, an Idaho gun law that allows people to carry concealed firearms without a permit has had little effect on crime rates, state law enforcement officials said. The law allows most residents age 21 or older to carry concealed guns without a permit inside cities, in bars and in most government buildings.
