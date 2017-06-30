Crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene slows traffic to a standstill

Crash on I-90 east of Coeur d'Alene slows traffic to a standstil - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com The Idaho Transportation Department reports a crash at milepost 19 of Interstate 90 about two miles east of Coeur d'Alene stopped traffic in both direction on Saturday. Some motorists told KHQ they had been at a stop on the interstate for over an hour while Idaho State Police responded to the crash.

