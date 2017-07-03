BWW Review: the Hunchback of Notre Dame at Idaho Shakespeare Theater
Idaho Shakespeare Theater opened their musical production this weekend with "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." Many of us are either familiar with the Victor Hugo novel as we were forced to read it in school or with the 1996 Disney animated film.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's ...
|Jun 25
|The Troll Stopper
|1
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC