An excellent appointment
Have to give the twin devils of President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions their proper due for their nomination of State Senator Bart Davis to be the next U.S. Attorney for Idaho. With Davis they can't go wrong.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ridenbaugh Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's ...
|Jun 25
|The Troll Stopper
|1
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC