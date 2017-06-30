5 injured in morning crash east of Sa...

5 injured in morning crash east of Sandpoint

Saturday

It happened on State Highway 200 near milepost 33, east of Ponderay, Idaho at around 5:30 a.m. Joseph R. Tucker, 53, of Idaho Falls was driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala, crossed left of center and off the eastbound edge of the highway. He then drove over Hidden Harbor Lane and down the embankment.

Chicago, IL

