5 injured in morning crash east of Sandpoint
It happened on State Highway 200 near milepost 33, east of Ponderay, Idaho at around 5:30 a.m. Joseph R. Tucker, 53, of Idaho Falls was driving a white 2010 Chevy Impala, crossed left of center and off the eastbound edge of the highway. He then drove over Hidden Harbor Lane and down the embankment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's ...
|Jun 25
|The Troll Stopper
|1
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC