WIPP continues to receive shipments

1 hr ago Read more: Post Register

The Waste Isolation Pilot Plant in Carlsbad, N.M., has accepted 17 waste shipments from Idaho since April, U.S. Department of Energy-Idaho Assistant Manager Jim Malmo said Thursday during an Idaho National Laboratory Citizens Advisory Board meeting in Idaho Falls. The WIPP repository temporarily closed in 2014 after a pair of accidents resulted in a low-level release of radioactive material.

Chicago, IL

