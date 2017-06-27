Was pilot sought in triple murder entangled in love triangle?
Canyon County Sheriff's Chief Deputy Marv Dashiell says 60-year-old Gerald Michael "Mike" Bullinger, formerly of Utah, is considered a person of interest in the murders discovered June 19 and has been charged with failing to report the deaths. He was last seen in Ogden, Utah, about 10 days ago.
