Stolen pickup found impaled on 30 feet of steel guardrail

17 hrs ago

This Sunday, June 4, 2017 photo shows where a stolen pickup truck was found impaled on about 30 feet of guard rail over a canal near Aberdeen in eastern Idaho. A worker with The Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company discovered the white GMC Sierra pickup Sunday morning, run completely through by several yards of steel guard rail and left partially dangling in the water.

