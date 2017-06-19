Steve Kenyon named Clerk of Court for federal courts in Boise
Stephen Kenyon, who has been the clerk of the Idaho Supreme Court and Court of Appeals since 2005, started today as the new Clerk of the U.S. District and Bankruptcy Courts for Idaho. Kenyon replaces Libby Smith, who left the post in April to become circuit executive of the 9th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals.
