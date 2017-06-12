Spring Chinook fishing ends on the Cl...

Spring Chinook fishing ends on the Clearwater River

Read more: Clearwater Tribune

The spring Chinook fishing season for the Clearwater River closed June 11 and will not reopen, according to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game. The season closed because the sport fishery harvest for spring Chinook salmon in the Mainstem Clearwater, Middle Fork Clearwater, and South Fork Clearwater rivers has been met, according to Fish & Game.

