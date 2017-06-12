Spring Chinook fishing ends on the Clearwater River
The spring Chinook fishing season for the Clearwater River closed June 11 and will not reopen, according to the Idaho Department of Fish & Game. The season closed because the sport fishery harvest for spring Chinook salmon in the Mainstem Clearwater, Middle Fork Clearwater, and South Fork Clearwater rivers has been met, according to Fish & Game.
