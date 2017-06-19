Reps. Malek, Erpelding urge trade openings with Cuba, decry Trump's planned rollback
Two Idaho state representatives, one from each party, have sent out an op-ed piece opposing the President Trump's proposed rollback of improved trade relations with Cuba, saying Idaho stands to gain if trade is opened up with the island nation. "What you may have missed from the news reporting on this issue is that bipartisan support for improved trade relations with Cuba is alive and well," write House Minority Leader Mat Erpelding, D-Boise, and Rep. Luke Malek, R-Coeur d'Alene.
