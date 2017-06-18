Post Falls man charged with downloading and disseminating child pornography
A 35-year-old Post Falls man has been arrested and charged with Sexual Exploitation of a child after authorities say he downloaded and disseminated child pornography over the internet. Attorney General Lawrence Wasden announced Edward Gardner was arrested on Thursday by investigators with the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC