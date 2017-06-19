Planned Parenthood, Idaho Dems Aghast...

Planned Parenthood, Idaho Dems Aghast at Senate Gop Ahca

Thursday

Ian Bott , stands among other Medicaid recipients and advocates to urge Idaho's congressional delegation to rethink possible changes to how Medicaid funding is administered. The American Health Care Act will affect millions of Americans, but until Thursday June 22, the U.S. Senate GOP's proposal was shrouded in secrecy.

Chicago, IL

