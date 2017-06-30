Otter, Wasden join call to end to DACA program for 'Dreamers'
Idaho Gov. Butch Otter is the only governor who's joined nine state attorneys general including Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden in signing a letter urging the Trump Administration to phase out the DACA program, which has provided deportation relief and access to work permits to nearly 788,000 "Dreamers," or undocumented immigrants who were brought into the country as young children. In the letter, led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, Otter and the attorneys general threaten to sue if the program isn't cut off.
