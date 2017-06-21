Officials meet to discuss eclipse

Officials meet to discuss eclipse

State, regional and local officials met for a few hours Tuesday morning at Idaho Falls' downtown fire station to discuss plans for the August eclipse, which is expected to bring an unprecedented influx of tourists. The meeting was convened by the Idaho Office of Emergency Management and headed by Rob Mace, chief of the Training and Exercise Section.

