More on Plus
Operation Maneater "Great White Shark" Veterinarian Mark Evans travels to Western Australia, where seven people have been killed by sharks in the last three years. He hopes to find non-lethal solutions to keep people - and sharks - safe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.
Comments
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC