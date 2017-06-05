More on Plus

Globe Trekker "Tough Trains: Cuba's Sugar Railroads" Cuba was one of the first countries in the world to build a railway, starting all the way back in 1837. At the time, Cuba was the world's largest sugar producer, and its early railways were designed not with passengers in mind, but to transport sugarcane to the mills and refined sugar to the ports.

