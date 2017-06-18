More on Idaho

Splash and Bubbles "The Sand Is Grand/The Treasure Trove" When Splash and his friends are playing at the sandy bed, they find a parrotfish munching on some coral and helping to create the sandy bed on which they're playing, because parrotfish produce sand from their bodies after they eat. / When Bubbles gets trapped in a treasure chest, Splash and his friends can't get her out.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KISU-TV Pocatello.