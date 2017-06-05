Missing person's case in Benewah Coun...

Missing person's case in Benewah County has been reopened

23 hrs ago

The Benewah County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police say Shawver was declared missing in November 2016 after leaving his home in a maroon Ford pickup. The search ended the next month on December 11 when someone claiming to be Shawver's friend called a Shoshone County Deputy on Shawver's behalf to let them know he was fine and was dealing with personal issues and just wanted to be alone.

