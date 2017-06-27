Malloy: Voters yawn at big races ahead

Next year, Idahoans can look forward to one of the most exciting elections in the state's history with a long list of candidates lining up to run for governor, lieutenant governor and First District Congress, to name a few. If the turnout stays true to form in primary elections, roughly 75 percent of Idaho voters will not have a say on who gets elected to those offices.

Chicago, IL

