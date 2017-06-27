Malek earns a Tribune CHEER

Malek earns a Tribune CHEER

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

In his recent Cheers & Jeers column, Opinion Editor Marty Trillhaase of the Lewiston Tribune gives a CHEER to state Rep. Luke Malek, R-CdA, and and Mat Erpelding, D-Boise: At a time when the Trump administration is pandering to the anti-Castro enclave of Little Miami, Fla., these two Idahoans are offering a bipartisan, united voice toward opening up trade with Cuba. That puts them in sync with Otter, who has led several trade delegations to Cuba and is chairman of the Idaho State Council of Engage Cuba.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man catches teen falling from park ride: 'It's ... Sun The Troll Stopper 1
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr '17 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,678 • Total comments across all topics: 282,089,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC