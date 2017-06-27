Malek earns a Tribune CHEER
In his recent Cheers & Jeers column, Opinion Editor Marty Trillhaase of the Lewiston Tribune gives a CHEER to state Rep. Luke Malek, R-CdA, and and Mat Erpelding, D-Boise: At a time when the Trump administration is pandering to the anti-Castro enclave of Little Miami, Fla., these two Idahoans are offering a bipartisan, united voice toward opening up trade with Cuba. That puts them in sync with Otter, who has led several trade delegations to Cuba and is chairman of the Idaho State Council of Engage Cuba.
