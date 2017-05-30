Jury trial in police killing case to remain in N. Idaho

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A northern Idaho judge has ruled that the jury trial for a man accused of killing a Coeur d'Alene police officer will remain in Kootenai County. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 1st District Judge Lansing Haynes on Thursday rejected a defense motion to move the trial to Ada County in southwest Idaho.

