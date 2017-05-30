Jury trial in police killing case to remain in N. Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A northern Idaho judge has ruled that the jury trial for a man accused of killing a Coeur d'Alene police officer will remain in Kootenai County. The Coeur d'Alene Press reports that 1st District Judge Lansing Haynes on Thursday rejected a defense motion to move the trial to Ada County in southwest Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXLY-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC