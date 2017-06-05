ITD asks for patience after repeated DMV outages; team of specialists headed to Idaho

Idaho's county Department of Motor Vehicles offices have been hit with increasing and sometimes lengthy statewide outages in the past few months, and the Idaho Transportation Department announced today that its drivers license provider, Gemalto, has sent a team of specialists to Boise to work with ITD to identify and fix the problem. "We're still investigating what the root cause is," said ITD spokesman Jake Melder.

