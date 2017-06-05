ITD asks for patience after repeated DMV outages; team of specialists headed to Idaho
Idaho's county Department of Motor Vehicles offices have been hit with increasing and sometimes lengthy statewide outages in the past few months, and the Idaho Transportation Department announced today that its drivers license provider, Gemalto, has sent a team of specialists to Boise to work with ITD to identify and fix the problem. "We're still investigating what the root cause is," said ITD spokesman Jake Melder.
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
