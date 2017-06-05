"It feels like home": Alaska salmon fishermen share love for job, outdoors
Dr. Peter Rork, president and pilot of the nonprofit Dog Is My CoPilot, has been flying dogs from overcrowded shelters in the South to shelters in northern states, including Idaho, since 2012. He's a former commercial pilot and retired orthopedic surgeon who donates a lot of his time and money to help rescue dogs and other animals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
|Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob...
|Jan '17
|Cath League of Du...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC