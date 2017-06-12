In packed courtroom, Idaho justices hear arguments in grocery tax case
Attorney Bryan Smith, left, representing a group of legislators who are challenging a veto by Gov. Butch Otter, responds to a question from Idaho Supreme Court Justice Robyn Brody on Thursday, June 15, 2017. BOISE Four Idaho Supreme Court justices had sharp questions for both sides, as they heard arguments Thursday in a court challenge to Gov. Butch Otter's veto of legislation repealing the state's sales tax on groceries.
