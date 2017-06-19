In packed courtroom, Idaho justices hear arguments in grocery tax case - Thu, 15 Jun 2017 PST

In packed courtroom, Idaho justices h...

In packed courtroom, Idaho justices hear arguments in grocery tax case - Thu, 15 Jun 2017

Four Idaho Supreme Court justices had sharp questions for both sides, as they heard arguments Thursday in a court challenge to Gov. Butch Otter's veto of legislation repealing the state's sales tax on groceries. Bryan Smith, attorney for a group of 30 legislators who wanted the tax repealed and sued to invalidate the veto, came away confident.

