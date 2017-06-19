Improving Relations

Bipartisan council supports lifting Cuba trade embargo Rep. Mat Erpelding and Rep. Luke Malek The Trump Administration's plan to roll back policy initiatives between the United States and Cuba is a missed opportunity for the country and a substantive blow to potentially lucrative markets here in Idaho. What you may have missed from the news reporting on this issue is that bipartisan support for improved trade relations with Cuba is alive and well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.