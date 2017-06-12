Idaho's higher education task force identifying changes
Idaho lawmakers, business leaders and education experts met Friday to begin identifying key changes to the state's colleges and universities to improve postsecondary access and graduation rates. The 36-member task force - which includes all eight presidents of Idaho's public colleges and universities - focused on workforce challenges, funding woes and the state's role in promoting higher education.
