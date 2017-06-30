Idaho Senate majority leader Davis nominated for US Attorney
Longtime Idaho state Senate Majority Leader Bart Davis was nominated Thursday by the administration of President Donald Trump to serve as the new U.S. Attorney for the District of Idaho. Risch in a statement sent to The Associated Press called the Republican Davis "a committed public servant who has my full confidence" and said he would work with other senators to confirm Davis quickly.
