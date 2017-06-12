Idaho Legislature to re-examine ethics, campaign finance laws - Sun, 11 Jun 2017 PST
Idaho is one of just three states with no financial disclosure requirements for state legislators - or any elected or appointed state official. It also lacks "revolving-door" laws that in most states prevent elected or appointed officials from immediately moving into related roles in the private sector, cashing in on their government experience.
