Idaho leaders assign lawmakers to address campaign laws - Sun, 18 Jun 2017 PST
Idaho's top legislative leaders have formed a working group to study possible changes to the state's campaign finance laws. House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill announced Friday they want the group to find ways to increase transparency in the timing and reporting of campaign activity surrounding candidates, political action committees and lobbyists.
