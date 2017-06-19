Idaho leaders assign lawmakers to add...

Idaho leaders assign lawmakers to address campaign laws - Sun, 18 Jun 2017 PST

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jun 18 Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Idaho's top legislative leaders have formed a working group to study possible changes to the state's campaign finance laws. House Speaker Scott Bedke and Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill announced Friday they want the group to find ways to increase transparency in the timing and reporting of campaign activity surrounding candidates, political action committees and lobbyists.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr '17 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,312 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,267

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC