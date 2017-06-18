Idaho high court: Unmarried gay partn...

Idaho high court: Unmarried gay partner has no custody right

The Daily News-Record

The Idaho Supreme Court has denied custody and visitation rights to a gay woman who raised a child with her former partner, reflecting state laws that have not been updated since same-sex marriage became legal in 2014. Grandparents, great-grandparents and even first cousins in Idaho can seek custody, guardianship or visitation rights to children in certain circumstances, but an unmarried same-sex partner cannot.

