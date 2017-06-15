Idaho emergency relief funds to be awarded
Funding appropriated by the Idaho Legislature to address damage to roads and other infrastructure from record snowfall and related flooding is on its way to communities throughout the state. In signing the legislation allocating a total of $50 million for disaster relief, Governor C.L. "Butch" Otter cited the immediate need to address the devastating results of winter weather.
