Idaho candidate drops governor's race to run for Congress - Thu, 15 Jun 2017 PST

Former state Sen. Russ Fulcher announced Thursday he is dropping out of the 2018 gubernatorial race to run for Idaho's open 1st Congressional District seat. The surprise decision came just weeks after U.S. Rep. Raul Labrador announced he would run for governor rather than seek re-election in his conservative-dominant congressional district.

Chicago, IL

