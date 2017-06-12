Idaho businessman vows to cut budget ...

Idaho businessman vows to cut budget if elected governor

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Spokesman-Review

Political newcomer Tommy Ahlquist said Tuesday he'll slash $100 million from the state budget within his first 100 days in office if he wins the Idaho gubernatorial seat in 2018. Ahlquist didn't pinpoint what he plans to cut from Idaho's general fund, which totaled roughly $3.4 billion for fiscal year 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ... Jun 10 Frankie Rizzo 5
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr '17 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,292 • Total comments across all topics: 281,734,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC