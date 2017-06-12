Idaho businessman vows to cut budget if elected governor
Political newcomer Tommy Ahlquist said Tuesday he'll slash $100 million from the state budget within his first 100 days in office if he wins the Idaho gubernatorial seat in 2018. Ahlquist didn't pinpoint what he plans to cut from Idaho's general fund, which totaled roughly $3.4 billion for fiscal year 2018.
