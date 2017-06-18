Idaho: Bus Bans on Carrying Firearms is Being Defeated
It was just a few weeks ago that citizens from several different cities told us about gun bans on Idaho buses in the Treasure Valley, Pocatello, and other cities. Several of those bans have been defeated! The battles aren't over yet though.
