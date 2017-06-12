How hard is it to launch an egg into space?
A Key Peninsula Middle School science class launches "Jelly" the egg into to space to learn more about science and technology. Video by David Montesino A tree climber gathers the chicks from the nest of Red Tailed hawks in order to reduce the hazard of bird strikes by airliners at SeaTac Airport.
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|Jun 10
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
