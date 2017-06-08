House editorial: Which candidate can ...

House editorial: Which candidate can public lands supporters support?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Post Register

Somehow our public lands-loving state is facing a 2018 gubernatorial race with four GOP candidates touting transfer of public land management to the state. Are our GOP gubernatorial candidates borrowing their platform planks on land issues from the National Republican Committee's GOP Platform ? At the very least, the candidates -Boise developer and medical doctor Tommy Ahlquist , former state senator and 2013 gubernatorial candidate Russ Fulcher , U.S. Congressman Raul Labrador , and Lt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Idaho Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12) Apr '17 Slick Willie Oreilly 10
Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y... Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Florida fugitive lived among us Mar '17 DB Cooper 1
News Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16) Feb '17 davy 3
News Idaho House panel OKs new science standards Feb '17 Patriot AKA Bozo 1
News Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ... Feb '17 Just Think 12
News Idaho tax bill advances despite gay marriage ob... Jan '17 Cath League of Du... 2
See all Idaho Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Idaho Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,423 • Total comments across all topics: 281,605,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC