Guest column: Expanding our circles
After living and working in the Chicago area for more than two decades, my family moved to Idaho last fall. Friends and colleagues were stunned when I accepted a job at Idaho National Laboratory: not just because I had been with my former employer for 23 years, but also because of what they thought they knew about Idaho.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post Register.
Add your comments below
Idaho Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Idaho Supreme Court: Unmarried gay partner has ...
|1 hr
|Frankie Rizzo
|5
|Idaho Senator John McGee Has Resigned Over Sexu... (Feb '12)
|Apr '17
|Slick Willie Oreilly
|10
|Putin Stooge Raul Labrador Votes To Take Away Y...
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Florida fugitive lived among us
|Mar '17
|DB Cooper
|1
|Boise takes in more Syrian refugees than New Yo... (Oct '16)
|Feb '17
|davy
|3
|Idaho House panel OKs new science standards
|Feb '17
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|1
|Idaho governor says Christian refugees deserve ...
|Feb '17
|Just Think
|12
Find what you want!
Search Idaho Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC