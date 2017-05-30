Eye on Boise: Idaho's largest state a...

Eye on Boise: Idaho's largest state agency to get a new director - Sun, 04 Jun 2017 PST

Gov. Butch Otter has named Russ Barron, currently deputy director of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, to be the next director when longtime head Dick Armstrong retires June 30. Barron has been deputy director since 2014, also overseeing the divisions of welfare and Family and Community Services. Previously, he led the Division of Welfare, served as statewide program manager for the child support program and held a number of administrative roles within that program, starting as a self-reliance specialist in 1998.

